Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the period. Infosys makes up about 4.0% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

