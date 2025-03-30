Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVIGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Oliveda International Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:OLVI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 6,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,229. Oliveda International has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $15.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter.

Oliveda International Company Profile

