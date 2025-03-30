Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.0 %

Omnicell stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.