Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.
Omnicell Stock Down 1.0 %
Omnicell stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
