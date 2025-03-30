OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,528,949,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,645,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $433.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $443.47 and its 200 day moving average is $459.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.