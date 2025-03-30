Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Up 78.8% in March

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,667,400 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the February 28th total of 932,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 833.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MXCHF remained flat at $0.77 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

