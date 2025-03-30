Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Up 78.8% in March

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,667,400 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the February 28th total of 932,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 833.7 days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MXCHF remained flat at $0.77 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
About Orbia Advance
