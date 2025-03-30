Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

ORC opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $715.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.79%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

