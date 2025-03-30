Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Up 52.6% in March

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOFPY traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$7.52 and a 12-month high of C$10.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.61.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

