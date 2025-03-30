Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.39. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 541,773 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

