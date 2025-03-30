Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,837.0 days.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

ORINF remained flat at $48.65 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. Orion Oyj has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

