Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,837.0 days.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
ORINF remained flat at $48.65 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. Orion Oyj has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Oyj
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.