Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 156,834 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,834 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232,721 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 847,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 584,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.