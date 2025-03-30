Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 22,657 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 747.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

MTUM stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.55.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.