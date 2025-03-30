Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.