Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.2 %

ISRG opened at $491.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.68.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

