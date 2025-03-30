Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $371.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $545.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

