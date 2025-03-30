Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Orla Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORRLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.31. 826,607 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,159% from the average session volume of 36,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Orla Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

