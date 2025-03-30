Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $46.98. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.