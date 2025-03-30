Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXLCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. 7,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

