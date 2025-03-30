Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.65. 1,328,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,697,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.23%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 127.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,536 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 286,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

