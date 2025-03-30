Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Down 33.9% in March

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

ECOW traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

