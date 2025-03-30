Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and traded as low as $9.46. Parex Resources shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 10,017 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

