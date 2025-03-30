Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 30th

Wolfspeed, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Plug Power, TeraWulf, BigBear.ai, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Hertz Global are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies, often trading below $5 per share, that generally have low market capitalization and limited liquidity. Due to their high volatility and lack of detailed financial reporting, these stocks are often considered a high-risk investment and are more prone to market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 176,094,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,751,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 404,600,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,431. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 71,921,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,680,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.98.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,466,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,703,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.70. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,177,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,295,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

SNSE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,672,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,433. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Hertz Global (HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

NASDAQ HTZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,739. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.44.

