PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,270 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,516,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,725,000 after purchasing an additional 595,257 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

