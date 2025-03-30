Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Raised to $4.48

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $4.48 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $865,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,521,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 959,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

