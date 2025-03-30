Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHAR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Pharming Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PHAR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 5,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.83 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Stories

