Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,378 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.71 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

