Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVGE opened at $71.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

