Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,709,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.58 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

