Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.