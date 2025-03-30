Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.1 %

BAC stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $313.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

