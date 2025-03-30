Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,937,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,330,000 after purchasing an additional 183,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,684,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 575,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after buying an additional 53,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 25,742 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

