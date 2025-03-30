Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,872 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of Intel worth $53,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Intel by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,696,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

