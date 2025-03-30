Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $55,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

