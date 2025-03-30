Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $57.40 Million Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.50% of Dayforce worth $57,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 39.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Dayforce by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 980,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Dayforce stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

