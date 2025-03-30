Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $64.44 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206,294 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.31% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $64,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $228.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.54. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

