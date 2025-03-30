PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.66 and last traded at $70.71. Approximately 85,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 426,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.09.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $14,155,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 654.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

