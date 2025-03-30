Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,950,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 565,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Pool
In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POOL
Pool Stock Performance
Shares of POOL opened at $314.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $403.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pool Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pool
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.