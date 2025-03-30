Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,716 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

TJX opened at $118.06 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.