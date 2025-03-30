Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 221,405 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 154.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,405 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.50% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 240,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 217,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 132,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $45.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

