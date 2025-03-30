Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,774.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 139,932 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 165,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

