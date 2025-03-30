Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

IBM stock opened at $243.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.47. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

