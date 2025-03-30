Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,498 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $360.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.