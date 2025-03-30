Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

