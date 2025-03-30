Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $782,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 732,516 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 410,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,525,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.