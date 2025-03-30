Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 876,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PY traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,090. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $52.63.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal Value ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

