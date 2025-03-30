Progress Software (PRGS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS opened at $51.39 on Friday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. The trade was a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,895.80. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $984,621. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

