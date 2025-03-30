Prom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $108.88 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00007186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00004629 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00027037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00003571 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.99592997 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,885,728.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

