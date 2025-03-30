Promising Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Today – March 30th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to shares of companies that provide data storage services over the internet, often through scalable, secure, and cost-effective cloud solutions. These companies offer platforms where businesses and consumers can store, manage, and access their data remotely, typically as part of broader cloud computing services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.40. 2,662,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.25. NetApp has a twelve month low of $88.14 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.98. 298,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,217. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $190.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.81. 259,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Further Reading