Promising Telecom Stocks To Watch Today – March 29th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, AT&T, and CRH are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies operating in the telecommunications sector, which includes providers of voice, data, and internet services. These stocks represent investments in firms that build and maintain the infrastructure necessary for communication networks, such as mobile networks, cable systems, and broadband services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $169.12. 30,361,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,371,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.91. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $31.13 on Friday, reaching $796.61. 1,758,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,303. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $950.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $983.23. The company has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,244,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,199. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 97.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,072,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,189,161. AT&T has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $4.05 on Friday, reaching $88.09. 11,039,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

