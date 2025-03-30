ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $57.22. 70,119,967 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 56,736,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
