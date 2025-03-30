ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.49 and traded as high as $53.93. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 3,099,280 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Up 5.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42.
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.6141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.
